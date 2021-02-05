Indiana’s COVID-19 commercial to air in 6 markets during Sunday’s Big Game

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – A commercial featuring the family of an Indiana high school athletic director who died of COVID-19 will air on six Indiana television stations during Sunday’s Big Game.

The Indiana Department of Health said the 30-second commercial featuring Will Loggan, the son of former North Central High School Athletic Director Paul Loggan, is expected to air on the following schedule:

WEVV, Evansville: third quarter

WANE, Fort Wayne: end of halftime

WTTV, Indianapolis: end of second quarter before halftime

WLFI, Lafayette: end of second quarter before halftime

WSBT, South Bend: end of halftime

WTHI, Terre Haute: end of halftime

The commercial, which is expected to reach 1.7 million Hoosiers, also will air on zoned cable stations in northwestern and southern Indiana beginning Monday.

Paul Loggan was diagnosed with COVID-19 after attending a basketball sectional last March, the health department said. He died on Easter Sunday in 2020. At least four other people who attended the game also died of the disease.

“Paul Loggan was a beloved figure in Indiana football, and his loss left a huge void for his family and the entire sports community,” Governor Eric Holcomb said. “We can honor his legacy by using all the tools we have to stop the spread of COVID-19, including wearing masks and getting vaccinated when it’s our time to do so.”

The commercial, which cost a total of $123,500 to produce and air, was developed by Indianapolis-based Hirons in partnership with its production partner, Dunebuggy, as part of Indiana’s efforts to build awareness of the COVID-19 vaccine. The cost was paid for with federal CARES Act funding.

Watch a behind-the-scenes video in which Will Loggan talks about his father’s legacy here.