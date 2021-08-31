Indianapolis Zoo plans to vaccinate vulnerable animals against COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – The Indianapolis Zoo has announced plans to vaccinate its most vulnerable animals against COVID-19.

A spokesperson for the zoo says it will use the COVID-19 vaccine approved for cats and dogs. Primates and big cats will be the first to receive their dose which are expected to arrive later this summer or early fall. The Detroit Zoo has also announced plans to vaccinate.

WANE 15 has reached out Black Pine Sanctuary but have yet to receive a response.

The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo told WANE 15 it do not have plans at the moment to vaccinate its animals but remains open to the idea if more data becomes available.