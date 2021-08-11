Indiana virus spread surges while many remain unvaccinated

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The number of counties at or approaching high risk for community spread of COVID-19 is surging, as an especially contagious coronavirus variant spreads in Indiana where nearly half of the eligible population remains unvaccinated.
On Monday, the Indiana Department of Health reported 43 counties were in Indiana’s second-riskiest category for the spread of the virus, up from 29 counties a week earlier. The number of counties in the highest-risk red category, which indicates very high community spread, jumped to eight this week. Forty counties are listed in the moderate-risk yellow category. Eastern Indiana’s Randolph County is the only one at low risk.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.