Indiana virus hospitalizations down but deaths remain high

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s coronavirus-related hospitalizations continued their recent decline over the weekend, pointing to possible improvement even as the state’s daily rate of COVID-19 deaths has gone up slightly to a new high.

The Indiana Department of Health’s daily update on Monday added 34 deaths involving confirmed or presumed COVID-19 infections to the state’s toll.

The state’s seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 deaths has reached 79 per day after that average was in the low 40s in mid-November.

Indiana hospitals had 2,967 coronavirus patients as of Sunday.

Those hospitalizations have declined about 15% since peaking Nov. 30 but remain nearly four times higher than in September.