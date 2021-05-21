Indiana U. to require all students, faculty and staff to be vaccinated

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana University will require students, faculty and staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before the upcoming fall semester.

The university announced Friday that all students, faculty and staff will need to be fully vaccinated by Aug. 15 or when they first return to campus, whichever is earlier. The first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine should be received by July 1 in order to meet the requirement, the school said.

IU said the requirement will allow the university to lift most restrictions on masking and physical distancing this fall.

“Knowing that the vast majority of the IU community is vaccinated is the only way the university can confidently return to in-person classes, more in-person events and a more typical university experience,” the university said.

The university said there will be “strong consequences” for those who do not get the vaccine.

The university has outlined strong consequences for those who choose not to meet the COVID-19 vaccine requirement and do not receive an exemption. For students, they will see their class registration canceled, CrimsonCard access terminated and access to IU systems such as Canvas and email terminated, and they will not be allowed to participate in any on-campus activity. Faculty and staff who choose not to meet the requirement will no longer be able to be employed by Indiana University. Working remotely and not meeting the COVID-19 vaccine requirement is not an option. Indiana University

The university said “an exemption request process” would be available by June 15 for those with medical or “significant” religious reasons.

“Since the pandemic began more than a year ago, one of our main goals has been to make it safer to be a part of the IU community than not,” said Michael A. McRobbie, president of Indiana University. “We continue to plan for an in-person fall 2021 semester and expect that we’ll return to mostly normal operations. Requiring the COVID-19 vaccine among our students, faculty and staff continues to extend the university’s comprehensive and thoughtful approach to managing and mitigating the pandemic on our campuses and brings us one step closer to making a ‘return to normal’ a reality.”