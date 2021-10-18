Indiana tops 1 million total COVID cases

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — Indiana has recorded its 1 millionth case of COVID-19, 19 months since the state’s first case.

The Indiana Department of Health on Monday reported the state topped 1 million total cases. Officially, the state has recorded 1,000,163 cases, with 701 new positive cases as of Monday.

The first case of COVID-19 in Indiana was reported March 6, 2020.

Indiana is currently experiencing a drop in COVID cases since a surge in cases in late August. The 701 new cases reported Monday is lowest caseload figure since the summer.