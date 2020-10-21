Indiana to mobilize National Guard to address COVID-19 surge at long-term care facilities

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) Governor Eric Holcomb on Wednesday announced a plan to address a surge in COVID-19 cases at Indiana’s long-term care facilities that involves the mobilization of the National Guard.

Holcomb made the announcement during his weekly coronavirus response news conference in Indianapolis. The governor stated that 75 percent of the deaths attributed to COVID involved people 70 years of age or older and about 55 percent of those deaths are taking place in long-term care facilities.

To help manage the surge at these facilities, the National Guard will assist with testing, the reporting of test results, the screening of employees and simple infection control practices. Additional clinical staff will be hired and long-term care facilities will be getting more PPE, N95 masks, gowns and other items.

The emphasis on controlling the spread at long-term care facilities is intended to help lessen the number of people admitted to hospitals for treatment of the coronavirus.

Indiana State Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lindsay Weaver noted that twice as many people are hospitalized now for COVID compared with late June and early July. A total of 1,484 people were hospitalized in the state as of Tuesday.

The long-term facility plan is set to begin on November 1.