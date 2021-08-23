Indiana Tech to hold vaccination clinic Wednesday and Thursday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana Tech announced it is hosting a free Indiana Department of Health COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Wednesday and Thursday in the Seitz Conference Room, room 205 in Andorfer Commons.

From 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., both days, students, staff, faculty and community members will be able to receive either:

The single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccination

Two-dose Pfizer vaccination Those who choose to receive the Pfizer vaccination will be able to schedule an appointment for their second dose.



Indiana Tech is encouraging participants to preregister here, but walk-ins will also be accepted.