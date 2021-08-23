Indiana Tech to hold vaccination clinic Wednesday and Thursday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana Tech announced it is hosting a free Indiana Department of Health COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Wednesday and Thursday in the Seitz Conference Room, room 205 in Andorfer Commons.
From 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., both days, students, staff, faculty and community members will be able to receive either:
- The single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccination
- Two-dose Pfizer vaccination
- Those who choose to receive the Pfizer vaccination will be able to schedule an appointment for their second dose.
Indiana Tech is encouraging participants to preregister here, but walk-ins will also be accepted.