Indiana State Department of Health: No new COVID-19 cases

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) The total number of presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in Indiana remains at 12 as of Friday according to state health officials.

All 12 cases have tested positive through the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and a private laboratory.

So far all the cases are confined to Adams, Boone, Hendricks, Howard, Johnson, Marion, Noble and St. Joseph counties. A total of 73 persons have been tested by the ISDH and the CDC. There have been no deaths reported.

Latest Coronavirus Developments: