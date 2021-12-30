Indiana smashes daily COVID caseload record; Allen County, too

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — As COVID-19 cases surge around the nation, Indiana has now reported a record number of cases.

The Indiana Department of Health on Thursday reported 12,007 new daily COVID cases in Indiana on Wednesday, smashing the previous high of 8,436 set last December.

(Indiana Department of Health)

On Wednesday, a newly released COVID-19 community spread map showed 27 counties in the red status, with the rest of the state in the orange status.

In Allen County, the Department of Health reported 636 new cases. That, too, is a one-day record (previous high was 613 on Nov. 14, 2020.

The county health department issued this statement:

“The record number of COVID-19 cases reported today remains concerning and is again a reminder of the importance of preventive measures such as mask-wearing and physical distancing. Vaccines and boosters, which are free and available at more than 60 locations in Allen County, are our biggest tools to fight COVID-19 – and they prevent the most serious outcomes, hospitalization and death. The vast majority of the cases reported today come from after Dec. 26, and residents should exercise caution and utilize simple preventive measures to help stop the spread of the virus.”

The U.S. on Tuesday set a single-day record of new COVID-19 infections, with 441,278 new cases.