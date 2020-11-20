Indiana sees more COVID-19 patients in ICUs than ever before

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — State health officials say more COVID-19 patients were being treated in Indiana’s intensive care units on Thursday than at any other point in the pandemic.

The Indiana State Department of Health said in its daily statistics update Friday that Indiana hospitals were treating 3,077 COVID-19 patients as of Thursday. That’s a 277% increase since late September, when Gov. Eric Holcomb lifted nearly all business and crowd size restrictions.

And now more of Indiana’s ICU beds are filled with COVID-19 patients than at any other point in the pandemic. More than 78% of Indiana’s ICU beds are in use, leaving 2,153 beds available as of Thursday.