Indiana sees first child case of inflammatory condition related to COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE/AP) Indiana State Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box reported Monday that Indiana has seen its first case of multisystem inflammatory syndrome or MIS-C, which is a condition affecting young people and has been associated with COVID-19.

Dr. Box made the announcement during Governor Eric Holcomb’s COVID-19 response update. and follows an alert issued Thursday by the CDC.

MIS-C has been reported around the world and over 150 cases have been seen in New York City according to Dr. Box. The illness resembles Kawasaki disease and some cases have been fatal.

The CDC’s case definition includes current or recent COVID-19 infection or exposure to the virus, a fever of at least 100.4 for at least 24 hours, severe illness requiring hospitalization, inflammatory markers in blood tests, and evidence of problems affecting at least two organs that could include the heart, kidneys, lungs, skin or other nervous system. The name and definition are similar to those used in Europe, where the condition was first reported several weeks ago.

The condition has been reported in at least 110 New York children and in several kids in other states. A few children have died.

Some children may have symptoms resembling Kawasaki disease, a rare condition in children that can cause swelling and heart problems.

Reported cases have all involved children but the CDC said it is unknown if the condition can occur in adults.

Dr. Box asked all hospitals to report any cases that resemble MIS-C.