Indiana schools reporting lowest levels of new COVID-19 cases since early August

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – New COVID-19 cases reported in Indiana schools are approaching the lowest levels since the 2021-22 school year began.

On Monday, the Indiana Department of Health (IDOH) reported 2,359 new COVID-19 cases among students in the past week. A total of 137 cases were confirmed among teachers and 206 among other staff were also reported.

In the past week, Indiana schools reported a total of 2,702 new COVID-19 cases (Source: Indiana Department of Health)

Since the 2021-22 school year began, more than 35,000 students have tested positive for the virus. That total is on track to surpass the total number of confirmed cases in schools during the 2020-21 academic year.

Compare the number of COVID-19 cases reported during the 2020-21 school year to this year (Source: Indiana Department of Health)

Across the state, 1,879 schools have reported at least one case of COVID-19. 55 schools have not had any confirmed COVID-19 cases, while 431 schools have yet to report any case data to the IDOH.