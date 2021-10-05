Indiana schools reporting fewest new COVID-19 cases since mid-August

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Schools across Indiana are reporting the fewest number of new COVID-19 cases among students since mid-August, around the time many districts returned for a new academic year.

In the past week, Indiana’s Department of Health (IDOH) reported less than 3,000 students tested positive for the virus, down from 3,364 the previous week. Just over 150 teachers and 250 staff members also tested positive for COVID-19 in this same time frame.

Source: Indiana Department of Health

Since the 2021-22 school year began, almost 33,000 students have tested positive for the virus.

Across the state, 1,867 schools have reported at least one COVID-19 cases since data became available in Fall 2020. 58 schools have not reported any positive COVID-19 cases, and 440 schools have yet to report any case data to the IDOH.