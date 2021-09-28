Indiana schools continue to report fewer new cases of COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – The spread of COVID-19 in Indiana schools is continuing to slow down, according to Indiana’s Department of Health.

On Monday, Indiana’s Department of Health (IDOH) released their weekly dashboard for COVID-19 cases among students, faculty and other staff. In the past week, 3,364 new cases were reported among students. 182 were reported among teachers, and 317 came from other staff.

Source: Indiana Department of Health

Last week, just over 5,000 cases were reported combined between students, faculty and staff. Since the 2021-22 school year began, 30,084 students have tested positive for COVID-19.

After peaking in late August, the spread of COVID-19 in Indiana schools has slowed down in the past three weeks. Source: Indiana Department of Health

Across the state, 1,850 schools have reported at least one COVID-19 cases since data became available in Fall 2020. 60 schools have not reported any positive COVID-19 cases, and 458 schools have yet to report any case data to the IDOH.