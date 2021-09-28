Indiana schools continue to report fewer new cases of COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – The spread of COVID-19 in Indiana schools is continuing to slow down, according to Indiana’s Department of Health.
On Monday, Indiana’s Department of Health (IDOH) released their weekly dashboard for COVID-19 cases among students, faculty and other staff. In the past week, 3,364 new cases were reported among students. 182 were reported among teachers, and 317 came from other staff.
Last week, just over 5,000 cases were reported combined between students, faculty and staff. Since the 2021-22 school year began, 30,084 students have tested positive for COVID-19.
Across the state, 1,850 schools have reported at least one COVID-19 cases since data became available in Fall 2020. 60 schools have not reported any positive COVID-19 cases, and 458 schools have yet to report any case data to the IDOH.