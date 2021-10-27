Indiana preparing to distribute Pfizer vaccines to children as early as next week

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — Indiana is expecting to receive its first 200,000 doses of Pfizer’s low-dose COVID-19 vaccine for children next week as it waits for approval from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“We expect for the vaccine to begin arriving in Indiana on Monday and Tuesday so we will be prepped and ready to start giving it as soon as the CDC gives its approval. And so we expect that to be middle of next week, probably Wednesday or Thursday,” said Dr. Lindsay Weaver, Chief Medical officer.

Indiana currently has 1,300 locations ready to vaccinate children ages 5-11, and the number continues to grow. The sites include health departments, pharmacies, hospitals, mobile clinics and more.

In Allen County, Allen County Department of Health Administrator, Mindy Waldron, said the county is ready to administer the doses once they are received and approved.

“For Allen County, we can confirm we will be receiving some of the doses for 5-11 year-olds once approved. We will do a media release when those doses have arrived after appropriate approvals are granted, and will indicate in the release when we will start administering them at the site we run at the Memorial Coliseum.” Mindy Waldron

Any school, church or other organization that wants to host a vaccine clinic is asked to visit the health department’s website for more information.

Dr. Weaver said the state was “excited” to get younger children vaccinated.

“Our kiddos have been affected by COVID with illnesses, missing school, missing sports and activities,” she said, “and so I know there are lots of parents that are ready to get their kids signed up.”