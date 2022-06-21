INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — Indiana parents are urged to check with their clinic before they take young children to get a COVID-19 vaccine to make sure a shot is available.

The Indiana Department of Health said Tuesday that parents seeking COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 6 months to 5 years should contact the vaccine site or call 211 before going to the vaccine provider “to ensure vaccine is available and that no appointment is required.”

Shots for the nation’s infants, toddlers and preschoolers were rolled out across the U.S. this week. Many vaccines sites in Indiana, though, are requiring appointments due to limited initial supplies of vaccine, the health department said.

“We recognize that there is pent-up demand among parents eager to protect our youngest Hoosiers, but because vaccines are still arriving in Indiana for this age group, we ask for a little more patience to allow supply to catch up with demand,” said IDOH Chief Medical Officer Lindsay Weaver, M.D., FACEP. “As with every stage of vaccine rollout, we will see increased availability in the coming days as more doses arrive in the state.”

The health department said it was working with its external vendor to update the online registration system at www.ourshot.in.gov to allow for additional appointment scheduling options for this age group as quickly as possible.