Indiana on course for school reopenings despite virus jumps

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana officials are showing no signs of slowing down school reopenings that are just weeks away even as the state has seen higher rates of people testing positive and being hospitalized for the coronavirus.

Some Indiana school districts are poised to resume classes starting in late July under guidelines issued by state education officials last month. State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said Wednesday that it is important for education and mental health reasons that students return to schools. Indiana coronavirus hospitalizations have gone from 595 on June 26 to 667 as of Wednesday.

