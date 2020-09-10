Indiana officials planning 95 new coronavirus testing sites

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Nearly 100 additional coronavirus testing sites are planned across Indiana by the end of this month.

State officials announced Wednesday that $30 million over the next two years from federal coronavirus funding will go to 76 county health departments for the new testing sites. About three dozen sites will be open by the end of this week, with a total of 95 scheduled to be in operation by Oct. 1.

State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said the new sites should be conducting 100 to 200 free tests a day.