Indiana now reporting school virus data on website

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — The Indiana State Department of Health has added coronavirus data from state schools to its website.

State Health Commissioners Dr. Kristina Box said Wednesday during Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb’s weekly coronavirus response briefing that the school dashboard would go live on the coronavirus.in.gov website Wednesday afternoon. The dashboard will report new and historical virus cases among students, teachers and staff and Indiana schools.

As of Wednesday, Box said 1,359 schools reported information. That number is expected to grow in the coming weeks as schools continue to report data, she added.

According to the dashboard:

742 schools have 1 or more cases

617 schools have 0 cases

253 new student cases have been reported

52 teacher cases were reported

71 cases among staff have been reported

Combined with historic data gathered since the start of the school year, Indiana schools have reported 1,676 student cases, 335 teacher cases and 343 staff cases, Box said.

Familes can search for specific schools on the dashboard using the filter.

Box said the dashboard was “still a work in progress.” The state continues to gather and refine data, she said.