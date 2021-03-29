Indiana National Guard to vaccinate Department of Defense eligible family members, dependents

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – The Indiana National Guard announced Monday that nearly 100,000 Department of Defense family members and dependents who are enrolled in the military health care program called TRICARE qualify to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

The Indiana National Guard said it will continue to vaccinate service members and now family members and dependents who are enrolled in TRICARE at the Johnson County Armory in Franklin on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to noon. Times may adjust as demand dictates.

Throughout the Hoosier state, the Indiana National Guard could vaccinate approximately 98,000 people. Nearly a third of those live within 40 miles of the armory, the press release said.

“Our Indiana National Guard healthcare providers remain committed to providing our DoD allotment of COVID-19 vaccine to all service members and eligible DoD beneficiaries in the shortest time possible to protect them from coronavirus disease,” said 1st Sgt. Ryan Richmond, the Indiana National Guard’s medical branch noncommissioned officer in charge. “Our expansion into these populations facilitates our collective response efforts.”

Eligible personnel, their family members and dependents, age 16 and older, may now schedule an appointment for vaccination through the National Guard program here, by calling the Indiana National Guard COVID-19 Vaccine Call Center at 317-247-3226 or by emailing ng.in.inarng.mbx.covidvax@mail.mil.

The Defense Department allotment of vaccine to the Indiana National Guard is in addition to the weekly vaccination allocation the Indiana Department of Health receives.

The Indiana National Guard said it started vaccinating troops voluntary in December and expanded to civilian Hoosiers in January.

