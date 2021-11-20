Indiana lawmakers to reconvene, look to end COVID-19 orders

Indiana Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray speaks during a news conference at the Statehouse, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Indianapolis. The proposal for the new Senate election districts released Tuesday comes as the Republican-dominated Legislature intends to give final approval by the end of next week for all of Indiana’s congressional and legislative seats.(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s Republican-dominated Legislature will reconvene late this month to consider legislation that would end the statewide COVID-19 public health emergency order that’s been in place since March 2020.

Legislative leaders announced Saturday that lawmakers would return to the Statehouse for a one-day session on Nov. 29 to take up measures that would allow Indiana’s current public health state of emergency to expire.

Indiana’s statewide mask mandate and business or crowd restrictions were lifted months ago. But many conservatives have criticized Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb for continuing to extend the monthly health order.

The Legislature’s planned session comes despite a recent increase in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations in Indiana and other Midwestern states.