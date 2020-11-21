Indiana hospitals treat over 3K virus patients for 4th day

State health officials say the number of COVID-19 patients being treated at Indiana’s hospitals remained above 3,000 people for the fourth straight day on Friday.

The Indiana State Department of Health reported Saturday that Indiana’s hospitals were treating 3,168 COVID-19 patients as of Friday. That’s the largest number of COVID-19 patients since the state began releasing public reports on coronavirus hospitalizations last spring.

The state agency also added 40 more coronavirus-related deaths to Indiana’s pandemic toll, raising those deaths to 5,246, including confirmed and presumed coronavirus infections.

Another 6,983 Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, boosting the number of Hoosiers with known coronavirus infections over 289,000.