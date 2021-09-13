Indiana hospitals strained for ICU space amid latest surge

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana hospitals continue to take the brunt of a statewide surge in infections and hospitalizations spurred by the more contagious delta variant.

The state Health Department’s latest report showed that hospitals around the state were treating 2,631 patients for COVID-19 as of Sunday — up more than six times for the state’s level of about 400 patients a day in early July. Statewide, just nearly 83% of all ICU beds are occupied.

Dr. Chris Weaver, an emergency medicine physician and senior vice president of clinical effectiveness for IU Health, said that while last winter’s surge has taught hospitals to more quickly convert rooms to accommodate critical care patients, ICUs are “full and capacity is tight.”