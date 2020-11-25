Indiana hospitalizations increase as county spread continues

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — All but one of Indiana’s counties are listed in the moderate and highest-risk categories of coronavirus spread as Wednesday’s update from state health officials showed a 91% increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations since the beginning of November.

Health officials also added 63 more deaths to Indiana’s pandemic toll, making November Indiana’s deadliest COVID-19 month with 1,055 confirmed deaths.

The Indiana Department of Health listed 91 of the state’s 92 counties in the highest two of its four risk levels in its weekly tracking map update released Wednesday. The agency assigned the most dangerous red rating to 17 counties scattered around the state.