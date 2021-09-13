Indiana health officials announce COVID-19 testing expansion

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Department of Health has announced that Indiana will increase free COVID-19 testing across the state through a partnership with Gravity Diagnostics.

The state health department says that under the partnership, the Kentucky-based company will provide staff and supplies needed to collect and analyze up to 5,000 COVID-19 tests per day, including rapid antigen and PCR tests.

The testing operation is expected to come together in a matter of weeks and have the ability to expand to up to 45 sites, if needed. The agreement also offers the option to provide voluntary testing in K-12 school settings statewide, although details are still being finalized.