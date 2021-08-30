Indiana health commissioner defends maskless wedding photo

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s health commissioner is defending herself against criticism arising from a photograph circulating on social media showing her not wearing a face mask during a wedding reception.

Dr. Kristina Box said in a statement Monday that she “made an informed decision” to take off her mask while dancing or talking at a recent family wedding with guests fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Box said all but five people at the wedding were fully vaccinated.

Several social media comments called Box’s actions hypocritical as on Friday she said Indiana had reached “the darkest time in the pandemic” and urged more people to get vaccination shots and wear masks.