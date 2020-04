ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — With the coronavirus shutting down schools and creating a need for social distancing, proms are being postponed or canceled altogether.

Bellmont High School's prom was originally going to be held on May 9. However, due to the virus, the prom was canceled. Now the Bellmont is holding a "would have been prom" where students are asked to email pictures to show off what they would have worn to prom.