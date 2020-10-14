Indiana governor to resume briefings as virus cases spike

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb will resume his weekly coronavirus response briefings Wednesday afternoon.

Holcomb’s office has scheduled a 2:30 p.m. virtual briefing “to provide updates in the fight against COVID-19.” The briefing will air live on WANE 15 and be streamed live on wane.com.

State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box will also appear.

Holcomb stopped the briefings for one week. Instead, Box and state health department officials hosted their own briefing online only last week.

The governor has held regular briefings since the start of the pandemic in March.

New coronavirus cases have climbed sharply in Indiana, with the state reporting more than 1,000 cases per day for a week, including 1,945 on Saturday. As of Tuesday, the state had 138,104 total cases and 3,595 deaths.

During Wednesday’s briefing, Holcomb is expected to address the state’s mask mandate, which is set to expire Saturday.