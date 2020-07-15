Indiana governor extends ‘Stage 4.5’ of state reopening 2 more weeks

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — Indiana will remain “locked in” in “Stage 4.5” of the state’s reopening plan, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said Wednesday, as the number of coronvirus cases continues to rise.

Holcomb said Wednesday during his weekly coronavirus response briefing that he will extend the stage for at least two more weeks.

On Wednesday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 700 new virus cases and 10 more deaths, which pushed the overall death toll to 2,592. Intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remains steady, though, the department said.

In Stage 4.5, restaurants are allowed to operate at 75 percent capacity, and bars and nightclubs are permitted to open at 50 percent capacity. Social gatherings of up to 250 people are allowed, and tourism and entertainment venues like museums and zoos are allowed to open at 50 percent capacity. Movie theaters and bowling alley can also open at half-capacity.

It was July 1 when Holcomb pushed the state to Stage 4.5 rather than the final Stage 5 amid a rise in virus cases around the state. Stage 5 was originally planned to begin July 4.