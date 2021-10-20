Indiana GOP push against vaccine mandate faces hurdles

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Some conservative Indiana lawmakers wanting to stymie President Joe Biden’s planned COVID-19 vaccine mandates for private employers are facing skepticism from their own Republican leaders and the state’s largest business group.

While Biden has promised federal vaccination-or-testing regulations for all companies with 100 or more workers, bills are planned by some Indiana legislators who want to join other Republican-led states in trying to prohibit private companies from requiring vaccine shots.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb has opposed Biden’s proposed federal mandate as a step too far. But Holcomb says he respects companies making their own decisions about vaccine requirements.