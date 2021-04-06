Indiana gets $61M to boost COVID-19 vaccine among minorities

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana is getting $60.8 million in federal funding to support efforts to get minority populations disproportionately affected by the pandemic vaccinated against COVID-19.

The funding from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will help programs such as door-to-door outreach to raise awareness about vaccinations or help people sign up to get vaccinated.

The Indianapolis Star reports that Indiana’s funding is part of $3 billion the CDC is distributing among 64 jurisdictions to encourage vaccination and access to vaccines for communities that COVID-19 has disproportionately impacted.

The money comes from pandemic relief funding approved by Congress.