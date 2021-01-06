Indiana expands virus shots to those 80 and older this week

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – The next in line for the coronavirus vaccinations is the age group 80 and above.

During his weekly briefing Governor Eric Holcomb announced that starting Friday, these Hoosiers will be able to book their appointments.

Some WANE 15 viewers have asked WANE 15’s Briana’s Brownlee why aren’t teachers the next group.

According to Dr. Weaver, the state’s first priority was to focus on health care workers and first responders. The second is to protect the most vulnerable which is the elderly. She mentioned that the state acknowledges that age is the biggest contributor to severe disease and death from COVID-19.

The 80 and older population represents 3.8% of Hoosiers, nearly 20% of hospitalizations, and more than half of covid related deaths in Indiana.

Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box mentioned that if every Hoosier 60 or above received the vaccine that’s 1.5 million doses and the state does not expect to receive that many doses just yet.

They are asking for other age groups to remain patient as they work through the different decades of age.

If you are eligible, here is what you need to know:

State health officials said that they plan to start offering vaccinations in the coming weeks next to those 70 and older and then 60 and older.

The state recognizes that some of the older Hoosiers don’t have an email or a computer, so

a younger love one can register on their behalf.