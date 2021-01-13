Indiana expands vaccines to people 70 and older

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s Department of Health announced Hoosiers age 70 and older can now begin scheduling appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Appointments can be scheduled by visiting https://ourshot.in.gov. Those needing assistance with registration can call 211 or one of Indiana’s Area Agencies on Aging. A caregiver or loved one also may make an appointment on behalf of an eligible senior.

Gov. Eric Holcomb will address the latest updates in Indiana’s response to the coronavirus. Watch the press conference live at 2:30 p.m. on wane.com.