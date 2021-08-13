Indiana Department of Health reports 2,721 new COVID-19 cases, 12 more deaths

The following data has been supplied by the Indiana Department of Health

The Indiana Department of Health announced today that 2,721 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 796,733 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

To date, 13,698 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 12 from Thursday. Another 430 probable deaths have been reported to date based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

A total of 3,738,803 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,731,553 on Thursday. A total of 11,558,469 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.

To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers age 12 and older can receive a COVID-19 vaccine; individuals younger than age 18 are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine only. To find a vaccination clinic near you, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are accepted at most sites.

Mobile vaccination clinics are planned on the following schedule:

Today, 3-7 p.m.:

Indianapolis Colts Training Camp

19000 Grand Park Blvd., Westfield, IN 46074

Today-Saturday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.:

New Haven Fire Department

910 Hartzell Road, New Haven, IN 46774

Today-Saturday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.:

Second Missionary Baptist Church

818 Apperson Way, Kokomo, IN 46901

Today, noon-8 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday, 7 a.m.-3 p.m.:

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

4790 W. 16th St., Indianapolis, IN 46222

Saturday, 1-3:30 p.m.:

South Central School

6674 Highway 11, Elizabeth, IN 47117

Saturday, 8:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.:

Unity Chapel United Methodist Church

1760 Lost Creek Road NW, Ramsey, IN 47166

Patients with an appointment at a state-hosted public vaccination site can get a free Uber or Lyft ride. Call 2-1-1 or (866) 211-9966 to receive a voucher to cover the cost of an Uber ride to and from your vaccination appointments. IU Health offers free Lyft rides to any vaccine site in the state. Call 1.888.IUHEALTH (888-484-3258) and choose option 9 if you need transportation to your vaccine appointment.

As of today, a total of 6,016,927 doses have been administered in Indiana. This includes 3,015,552 first doses and 3,001,375 individuals who are fully vaccinated. The fully vaccinated number represents individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.