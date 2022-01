INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – The Indiana Department of Health (IDOH) is allowing Hoosiers 12-15 to get booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Hoosiers are eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine five months after their second dose. The approval from the IDOH comes days after it was authorized from the FDA.

As of now, only Pfizer’s vaccine is approved for people under 18. To register for an appointment, visit the IDOH website.