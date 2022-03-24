INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s steep decline in serious COVID-19 illnesses over the past two months has pushed hospitalizations for the illness to the lowest level in the state since the first weeks of the pandemic.

State health department tracking shows the total COVID-19 patients at Indiana hospitals stood at 360 as of Tuesday, down about 90% from mid-January’s peak of about 3,500.

Indiana is now averaging about 10 COVID-19 deaths a day after the state a death rate topping 70 a day for much of January.

Graph shows hospitalizations on Indiana’s COVID dashboard.

The state health department has recorded more than 23,000 COVID-19 deaths over the past two years.