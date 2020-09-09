Indiana counties to add an additional 95 COVID-19 testing sites

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) By October 1 of this year there should be 95 more free COVID-19 testing sites in counties across Indiana thanks to CARES Act funding according to State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box.

Dr. Box made the announcement of additional testing sites Wednesday during Governor Eric Holcomb’s weekly COVID-19 update. Box indicated each site, managed by county health departments would be able to conduct 100 to 200 tests per day. The new sites will supplement the state sites already up and running.

Some of the sites are already operational and the rest will open later this month. For a list of sites, click here.

Box also discussed a new school dashboard that will break out positive COVID-19 tests at individual schools while maintaining confidentiality.