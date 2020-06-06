Indiana contractor slow providing coronavirus test results

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s health commissioner says the contractor hired to expand Indiana’s coronavirus testing across the state has not been meeting its target of providing results to those tested within 48 hours.

The state gave OptumServe Health Services a nearly $18 million contract to open 50 testing sites statewide during May.

Dr. Kristina Box said Friday that the company has been sending many of the samples taken to out-of-state laboratories for analysis.

Those have taken longer than the typical 55-hour turnaround for in-state labs.

Box said officials are working with OptumServe to shift more samples to closer labs.

