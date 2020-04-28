Indiana businesses unsure of how much to prep for possible May 1st opening

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb says Hoosiers following the stay-at-home mandate have been instrumental in putting the state in a position to make a decision about reopening Friday. At his daily public briefing Tuesday, he explained that as the deadline approaches there’s still a long road ahead to getting back to normal.

“We’ve got a lot more to do and a lot more work ahead of us,” he said. “I know a lot of folks are understandably, and we are too, focused on this Friday and what May 1st will mean to our lives and our once-routines, our habits. We are, too. That’s why we are working around the clock to get to Friday with those updates.”

Businesses are looking for a clear signal from Holcomb, especially bigger operations. They say that getting the wheels going on a turn of a dime is no easy feat.

A representative at Fort Wayne-based Master Spas said they don’t want to waste production efforts and raw materials if they won’t actually be allowed to open on Friday. Preparations also take time and there’s a lot of workers they need to contact if an opening is actually happening. So far, they’ve prepped operations as much as they can.

Music retail giant Sweetwater is also on edge. CEO Chuck Surack watches Governor Holcomb’s public briefings daily.

“It’s hard to prepare when you don’t know the facts yet and we’re waiting to see how those facts come out,” he said. “We’re on pins and needles every day. We’re all apprehensive. We don’t know what the new normal is going to be and we’re a little bit concerned.”

They’ve thoroughly cleaned their buildings and have ordered masks for employees in case they do get to open up their music retail stores on May 1.

In the meantime, their distribution center is open for online orders and they’re even looking for dozens of more hires.

“A lot of people are staying at home and when you’re at home, you’re either watching TV or YouTube or ordering things and so we’ve had a big increase of orders that are close to Black Friday and Cyber Monday sort of levels which is why we need more help,” Surack explained.

People interested can apply at Sweetwater’s website.

When Holcomb was asked Tuesday about what businesses should know about the economy opening up on Friday, he only said it would be “gradual,” “methodical,” and staged, but gave no clear signal.

“The ifs and the details will be shared on Friday,” he said. “I’m not trying to hide the ball. I’m not trying to be cute here. We’re going to use between now and Friday at 2:30 p.m. to make sure we’ve properly thought through all sectors. I would share it with you if I had it, but it’s not ready to go yet. We still have more work to do. Just being as honest as I can be whether it has to do with malls or manufacturing or retail, you name it, sports venues, etc. We’re going to answer those questions come Friday.”