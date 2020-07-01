Indiana asks residents to wear masks, launches social media initiative

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and state health officials have encouraged Hoosiers to wear masks to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Holcomb made the plea during his now-weekly coronavirus response briefing from Indianapolis on Wednesday. He announced a “MaskUpHoosiers initiative aimed at persuading more widespread use of face coverings.

“The steps that Hoosiers take every time they are around others, be it friends, co-workers, family or strangers, have a direct impact on the spread of COVID-19 and our state’s continued phased re-opening,” Gov. Holcomb said. “I thank you for wearing a mask when you are in public and encourage you to reflect on the lives you may be saving.”

Hoosiers are asked to participate in the state’s public awareness campaign by downloading a poster on coronavirus.in.gov/maskuphoosiers and writing in their motivation for wearing a mask and posting a photo or video to social media with the hashtag #MaskUpHoosiers.

“Wearing a mask sends a statement that we care about others, and it is one of the best things we can do to protect ourselves and the people around us from COVID-19,” said State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box. “Each of us has someone in our lives we want to protect, and I encourage all Hoosiers to think of those individuals when deciding to put on a mask any time you’re in public.”