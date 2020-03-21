Indiana 211 adding resources amid the coronavirus pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana 211 is adding resources amid the coronavirus pandemic to the free service people can call for local assistance.

People with COVID-19, the disease the virus causes, can now call Indiana 211 to be connected with health and human services agencies.

Indiana 211 is adding 20 to 30 new navigators to handle the increased call volume.

Those “Community Navigators” help people who contact 211 to identify their goals, prioritize their needs and connect them to community resources.

Individuals seeking services within Indiana can dial 211 or 1-866-211-9966. The service is available 24/7, but it is only for those seeking services within Indiana.

