In videos, David Hasselhoff encourages Americans and Germans to get vaccinated

David Hasselhoff is encouraging people to get vaccinated.

The star, also known as The Hoff, has appeared in a two videos for the Germany Federal Ministry of Health (Bundesministerium fur Gesundheit – or BMG) advising Americans, Germans and people the world over to be vaccinated against coronavirus.

Hasselhoff says he wants to get life back to normal and says that the virus can kill you.

Born in the United States, the “Knight Rider” TV star has enjoyed musical success in Germany, thanks to his 1989 song “Looking for Freedom” which was released in the country around the time of the fall of the Berlin Wall.

He ends the video saying: “Hoff off.”