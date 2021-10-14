IDOH: Over 200,000 Hoosiers have received COVID-19 vaccine booster shot

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – The Indiana Department of Health (IDOH) has released new data on the number of Hoosiers who are opting to receive a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. As of Thursday, Indiana has administered 201,816 booster shots of the vaccine.

Currently, the number of booster shots administered is outpacing the number of Hoosiers who are receiving their first or second doses of the vaccine.

Source: Indiana Department of Health

In late September and early October, the state was administering over 22,000 shots per day between first and second doses, the Johnson & Johnson single-shot vaccine, and booster shots. The last time the state had averaged that many shots was in late May.

Source: Indiana Department of Health

In Allen County, almost 15,000 Hoosiers have received a booster shot. Including booster doses, the county was administering an average of 1,200 shots a day in early October.

A booster shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is recommended at least six months after completing their primary two-dose series for these age groups:

People 65 years and older

Residents 18 years and older living in long-term care settings

People 60-64 years with underlying medical conditions

The CDC also recommends the following groups may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after completing the primary series based on individual benefits and risks:

People ages 18-49 with underlying medical conditions

People ages 18-64 at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting.

Anyone who had received the two-dose Moderna or single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines are not currently eligible to receive the Pfizer booster shots.