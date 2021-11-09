IDOH: Less than 6,500 kids age 5-11 received first COVID-19 vaccine shot last week

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – Since expanding vaccine eligibility to kids 5-11, a low number of younger children in Indiana have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
According to the Indiana Department of Health (IDOH), 6,445 children age 5-11 received their first shot since it was approved last week. That is barely more than one percent of Hoosiers in that age category.
Despite the low number of younger children receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, vaccine rollout is at its busiest levels since this past spring. The state is administering more than 18,000 shots per day, with most being boosters. The 7-day average of shots administered peaked at just over 22,000 per day in late October.
Across the state, just under 3.3 million Hoosiers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. That is more than half of the eligible population, but still below national averages.