IDOH: Breakthrough cases among Hoosiers remains rare throughout surge

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – Fully vaccinated Hoosiers continue to see strong protection from the coronavirus vaccines, according to Indiana’s Department of Health (IDOH).

On Thursday, the IDOH released updated breakthrough case figures on their vaccine dashboard. A breakthrough case occurs when a fully vaccinated individual tests positive for COVID-19.

According to the IDOH, there have been 12,783 recorded breakthrough cases, or about 0.4% of fully vaccinated Hoosiers. Among those cases, only 322 have been hospitalized and 93 have died.

As of Thursday, 3,107,722 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. That is 53% of the eligible population.