ID and parent or guardian required at all vaccination appointments for minors

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – To ensure a smooth and convenient experience at upcoming vaccine appointments, the Allen County Department of Health is reminding everyone to come prepared with required identification and a legal guardian if they are under age 18.

Because of the Food and Drug Administration’s age restrictions on COVID-19 vaccines, everyone receiving a shot must provide proof of age by showing an accepted form of identification, the department said. The Allen County Department of Health’s site at the Memorial Coliseum provides the Pfizer vaccine, which can be administered to individuals as young as 16 and 17 if age can be proven.

Anyone under the age of 18 must also be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian to their appointment. The department said parents or guardians should bring their own identification as well as the minor’s proof of age. A driver’s license, state ID, military ID, birth certificate or passport are preferred. However, staff will accept two or more of the following if primary ID are lost or stolen:

Current school ID with photo and name

Current employee ID with photo and name

Copy of police/fire report if ID was stolen/lost within 6 months

Voter registration card with signature

Driver’s registration

Bankcard with signature

Current vehicle registration or title

Previous year’s tax return or tax-exempt form

SNAP Card

Indiana unemployment or child support card

Medicaid/Medicare card

WIC card with signature

Discount club membership card with photo

Gun permit with signature

Hunting/fishing license with signature

Lease, rental or loan agreement with signature

Medical consent form or hospital discharge form with signature

Library card with signature

Court papers with signature

Probation documents on letterhead

Work release/inmate card with photo or signature

Citilink card with photo

The department also encourages everyone to cancel their unneeded appointments by calling 260-449-7722 and leaving a message with their full name, date of birth, phone number and the date & time of the appointment. A text or e-mail will be sent confirming the cancellation.