Huntington vaccine clinic closes temporarily due to shipping delays

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Due to the weather that impacted the state earlier this week, shipments have been delayed to Huntington County’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic, forcing it to close Friday and Saturday.

The City of Huntington said anyone with an appointment affected by the change will be contacted to reschedule. The Huntington County Health Department requests that these individuals wait to receive a call and do not reschedule their own appointments.

“We are disappointed that we can’t give out the vaccine for a couple of days, just as we’re sure the people who were scheduled to receive it are disappointed too,” said Rhonda Adams, Huntington County Health Department. “We’ll make sure that they are rescheduled for as soon as possible.”

A number of individuals were scheduled to get their second dose of the vaccine, the city said. A short delay in receiving this second dose does not lower its effectiveness.

The Huntington County Health Department administers the Moderna vaccine inside the gymnasium at Crestview Middle School, 1151 N 500 W in Huntington, the city said. Two doses 28 days apart are required. It take about 14 days after the second dose for a recipient’s immune response to take full effect.

According to the Indiana State Department of Health Vaccine Dashboard, 5,327 Huntington County residents have received their first vaccine dose as of Thursday morning and 1,821 residents have been fully vaccinated.

Indiana residents 65 and older, healthcare workers and first responders currently are eligible to receive the vaccine. To register, visit ourshot.in.gov or call 211. Local registration assistance is available to Huntington County residents at 260-356-2900.