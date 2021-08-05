Huntington U not requiring COVID vaccine for the fall semester

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Huntington University will not be requiring the COVID-19 vaccine for the fall semester.

“Though we encourage vaccination for all students, faculty, and staff, Huntington University will not require vaccines for the fall of 2021. We continue to work with Huntington County Department of Health and follow the latest CDC guidelines to determine precautionary measures that may be taken for the fall semester,” the university said in a statement to WANE 15.

The university has not made an official announcement on a mask mandate at the time this article was posted.