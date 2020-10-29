Huntington County releases COVID-19 recommendations

Coronavirus

by: Corinne Moore

Posted: / Updated:

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – On Wednesday, Huntington County Health Officer Dr. Thomas Ringenber released several new COVID-19 recommendations as the county is currently in the orange category. This means that Huntington County has a medium to high community spread of COVID-19.

The recommendations include:

  • Churches are urged to transition to virtual worship for the next 2 weeks.
  • Large gatherings over 100 individuals are highly discouraged.
  • Online ordering and curbside pickup from restaurants and other businesses is encouraged to limit exposure time within confined spaces.
  • Travel to other areas with documented moderate to high community spread is discouraged.
  • Masking and social distancing in workplaces should continue.
  • All critical infrastructure personnel within the county are encouraged to be masking whenever they are not able to socially distance so that they can stay healthy.
  • All individuals should be masking when in public when they are unable to socially distance.
  • Stay home if you are not feeling well and keep your children home when they are not feeling well.
  • Frequently wash your hands with soap and water, if soap and water are unavailable, use hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol and rub until dry.
  • If COVID-19 cases continue to increase in Huntington County, more stringent restrictions may be implemented.
  • If you or your child is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, isolate in your home and get tested. You should isolate while awaiting test results. If you or your child has been exposed to COVID-19, you should quarantine for 14 days from your date of exposure and wait 5-7 days to get tested, unless symptoms arise sooner.

There are two free testing sites in Huntington County:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss