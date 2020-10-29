Huntington County releases COVID-19 recommendations

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – On Wednesday, Huntington County Health Officer Dr. Thomas Ringenber released several new COVID-19 recommendations as the county is currently in the orange category. This means that Huntington County has a medium to high community spread of COVID-19.

The recommendations include:

Churches are urged to transition to virtual worship for the next 2 weeks.

Large gatherings over 100 individuals are highly discouraged.

Online ordering and curbside pickup from restaurants and other businesses is encouraged to limit exposure time within confined spaces.

Travel to other areas with documented moderate to high community spread is discouraged.

Masking and social distancing in workplaces should continue.

All critical infrastructure personnel within the county are encouraged to be masking whenever they are not able to socially distance so that they can stay healthy.

All individuals should be masking when in public when they are unable to socially distance.

Stay home if you are not feeling well and keep your children home when they are not feeling well.

Frequently wash your hands with soap and water, if soap and water are unavailable, use hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol and rub until dry.

If COVID-19 cases continue to increase in Huntington County, more stringent restrictions may be implemented.

If you or your child is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, isolate in your home and get tested. You should isolate while awaiting test results. If you or your child has been exposed to COVID-19, you should quarantine for 14 days from your date of exposure and wait 5-7 days to get tested, unless symptoms arise sooner.

There are two free testing sites in Huntington County: